Marco Island City Council selects finalists for council seat after Rios' resignation

Marco Island City Council selected candidates Claire Babrowski, Nanette A. Rivera and Elizabeth E. Stephenson as finalists on Thursday to fill a council seat left after the resignation of Victor Rios in October.

Council members voted by secret ballot.

There were 10 residents who applied for the seat, five more compared to when Sam Young resigned earlier this year.

"I think we have some powerful female leaders in our community and I'm very pleased to see them step up and volunteer for this very important position," said City Councilor Becky Irwin.

Babrowski is the chairperson of the city's planning board, leading the discussion on topics like the city's comprehensive plan, a document that includes the principles and guidelines for the economic, social, physical, environmental and fiscal development of the city. The plan, required by state law, is updated every 10 years.

She wrote in her application that she has served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Toys R Us and in other leadership roles at Radio Shack and McDonald's. She has a master's in business from the University of Carolina.

Rivera wrote she has a 40-year career in the pharmaceutical industry working for companies like Abbott Laboratories and Johnson & Johnson in management positions as well as helping with restructuring and consolidations. Rivera has a bachelor's in Industrial Engineering, and a master's in business with a specialization in finance from the University of Chicago. She is the vice president of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Collier and Lee counties.

Stephenson wrote in an email that she is a guardian ad Litem for the 20th judicial circuit and has ran her husband's chiropractor office since 1993.

The 20th Circuit Guardian ad Litem Program supports volunteers who advocate for abused, neglected and abandoned children in court, the child welfare system and the community, according to www.volunteermatch.org.

Stephenson has a business degree from Michigan State University, and she is a member of the Republican Club of South Collier County.

The candidates who were not selected as finalists are David J. Knoth, Duane Thomas, Milind Limaye, Brad Brenner, Maria C. Tobin, David J. Romano and Donald P. Dinella.

The city charter requires City Council to appoint a person to fill Rios' vacancy because the remainder of his unexpired term is less than 28 months. Council must complete this process within 60 days of his resignation.

Starting Nov. 23, councilors will individually and privately interview each candidate.

On Dec. 7, finalists will answer questions from councilors and the public during a council meeting, and councilors will select the winner.

The candidate who is ultimately selected will be sworn in the same day and able to complete Rios' term, which was set to end in November of 2022.

The next Marco Island City Council meeting is at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 7, in the community room.

