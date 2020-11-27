3 To Know: Golf cart parade cancelled, more

Marco Eagle

1. Golf cart parade cancelled

The 13th annual Isles of Capri Christmas Eve Golf Cart Parade has been canceled this year, according to an email from Nancy Anderson.

“In recent years, the number of parade participants and spectators attending from Capri and off island has grown by hundreds,” the email read.

The reason stated for this year’s cancellation is COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution.

“We wish all of our friends and neighbors a happy and safe holiday season.”

2. AAA: ‘Lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in 12 years’

Gasoline prices are inching up on news of a COVID-19 vaccine, but drivers still 'are likely to find the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in 12 years,' a AAA-The Auto Club Group said Monday.

Florida gas prices increased an average of 4 cents last week, but 'reports of rising cases of coronavirus should prevent any significant gains at the pump,' Mark Jenkins added.

Drivers are paying an average price of $2.03 per gallon. Sunday's state average is 7 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year.

AAA expects a 10% decline in travel this Thanksgiving compared to last year. Of the 50.6 million Americans taking a road trip, more than 2.6 million will be Floridians, the organization says.

3. Swamp Buggy Races Fall Classic season opener rescheduled

The Swamp Buggy Races Fall Classic has been rescheduled for Dec. 5-6 at the Florida Sports Park in East Naples. The races, which will open the 72nd season, were postponed earlier this month due to flooding of the parking lot and spectator areas from Tropical Storm Eta.

The rescheduled dates, along with ticket information, are on the swampbuggy.com website.

The Fall Classic is the first of three events in the swamp buggy season, which typically runs November through March. The Winter Classic usually takes place in January, followed by the Spring Classic and season- ending Bud Cup Championship in March.

Last season, driver Dan Greenling dominated with his pro-modified buggy Roll On. Greenling won the first two events of the season and built such a big lead that he won the Bud Cup title despite not racing in the third event because of mechanical issues.

Greenling has won three straight Bud Cups, four of the past seven and five overall. He also won the season title in 2008 and 2014. – Greg Hardwig/Staff