3 To Know: Details announced for Imagination Ball, more

1. Details announced for 2021 American Cancer Society Imagination Ball

The Marco Island office of the American Cancer Society invites you to take a walk on the wild side the evening of Friday, Feb. 5.

Chaired by Debra Shanahan for the ninth consecutive year, this event will offer something a bit different from previous galas. With a dress code of cocktail attire, “Wild For a Cure” will be held outdoors at the JW Marriott Marco Island.

Seating will be limited for this new outdoor venue. The American Cancer Society is dedicated to safeguarding good health for everyone. All CDC guidelines will be strictly followed and enforced at this event.

Contact your American Cancer Society at 239-642-6217 or Sue.Olszak@cancer.org for more information.

2. Panel votes Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccine priority

A panel of U.S. advisers was scheduled to meet Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID- 19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved.

Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also might be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older.

Tuesday’s meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when – advice that the government almost always follows. The agenda for the emergency meeting was posted Friday.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.

FDA’s scientific advisers were to hold a public meeting Dec. 10 to review Pfizer’s request, and send a recommendation to the FDA.

Manufacturers have begun stockpiling coronavirus vaccine doses in anticipation of eventual approval, but the first shots will be in short supply and rationed.

3. Marco Island Yacht Club appoints new general manager

The Marco Island Yacht Club (MIYC) Board of Directors announced it has appointed Joseph Ceci as general manager.

In his new role, Ceci is responsible for all day-to-day operations of the club, helping it meet its mission of providing an extraordinary member experience of dining, social activities and boating, as well as providing first class banquet services.

“We conducted an extensive search over the summer and fall, and found Mr. Ceci to have the experience and drive we need manage our rapid growth and provide the quality experience our members expect,” said Dave Everitt, chairman of the MIYC Board of Directors.

Ceci brings 27 years of club management experience, most recently as general manager of the Hillendale Country Club. In addition to leadership of country clubs and yacht clubs, he also has experience owning and operating his own restaurant, the Blackbear Restaurant and Tavern, a farm to table establishment in Connecticut.

“I’m excited to take the operations of the Yacht Club to the next level,” said Ceci. “It has wonderful members, a dedicated staff and the best location on the Island, so the possibilities are limitless!”