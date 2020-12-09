Marco Island seeks 26 volunteers to serve on the city's committees. Here is how to apply.

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz

Marco Eagle

The City of Marco Island seeks 26 volunteers to serve on its committees following last month's general election, the city announced Tuesday.

In November, residents elected Chairman Jared Grifoni and councilors Becky Irwin, Joseph Rola and Richard Blonna. Vice-Chairman Greg Folley was automatically elected after running unopposed for a two-year term.

Each councilor has the right to recommend the appointment of one member per committee, according to city rules. City Council may accept or reject a councilor's recommendation.

Five, seven-member committees will have vacancies as of Feb. 1, according to an email from City Clerk Laura Litzan. Councilors Grifoni, Folley, Irwin, Rola and Blonna will recommend one candidate for each committee.

The committees are Planning Board; Waterways; Beach and Coastal Resources; Beautification; and Parks and Recreation.

Residents who are registered voters can apply for the vacancies in the city's website, and the deadline to apply is Dec. 28.

Current committee members can be reappointed if they have not exceeded time or reappointment limits. Under city rules, committee members can only be reappointed one time and cannot serve more than a total of eight years on any committee or any combination of committees.

An extra Planning Board seat became available because Rola, a former member of that committee, was elected to the City Council. Former Councilor Victor Rios, who resigned as of Oct. 30 for personal reasons, had recommended Rola to serve on the planning board.

"Otherwise, Rios' appointees will remain because their terms run concurrently with the terms of office of the appointing council member, according to our Code of Ordinances," Litzan wrote.

Following the appointment of former Planning Board member Claire Babrowski to Rios' seat on the council Monday, Grifoni invited the other nine candidates to apply for the committee vacancies.

"I hope that whoever ultimately does not seat here as a councilor this time around puts in their application and efforts into our city committees," Grifoni said.

At the Jan. 4 council meeting, the applications received will be distributed to councilors, according to the city's timeline.

Grifoni, Folley, Blonna, Irwin and Rola would have opportunity to review submissions and conduct applicant interviews for 25 vacancies during the two-week period between Jan. 4 and Jan. 18. Babrowski would review submissions for Rola's old seat on the Planning Board.

At the Jan. 19 council meeting, the members would announce their recommendations for each of the boards and committees, and City Council would accept or reject them.

For more information, call Laura Litzan, city clerk, to 239-389-5010.

