Capsized towing vessel removed from Marco Island beach after Tuesday boat accident

A commercial vessel was removed Thursday from a Marco Island beach after it capsized a couple days ago while attempting to tow a disabled 42-foot sailboat, according to city police.

At 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, local authorities were alerted that two people from a towing vessel were adrift in five- to seven-foot waves near Sand Dollar Island, according to the news release.

Marco Island police and fire departments responded to the scene along with the U.S. Coast Guard and other first responders.

The two people from the towing vessel swam to shore, according to the news release. Another two people and a dog left the sailboat in a dingy.

All received medical checkups from first responders and were taken to a local marina and hotel, the news release states.

Marco police officers removed hazardous items, such as small fuel tanks, and other debris from the beach, photos provided by police show.

The Marco Island Police Department is investigating the incident with the Coast Guard.

