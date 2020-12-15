DOH to administer free COVID-19 tests on Marco Island this Thursday

The Florida Department of Health will administer free COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, at Marco Island's Veterans' Community Park, the city announced in a news release.

People must wear a mask while waiting in line and are encouraged to bring an umbrella, snacks and water, as the line may be long. There will be approximately 450 tests available.

No referral is needed for testing and clients do not need to have symptoms to get tested, as stated in the release. Each person being tested will be asked to provide their name, phone number, address and date of birth.

Heavy rain, gusty winds or lightning may postpone or cancel testing, according to the Department of Health's website.

Contact Omar at omar.rodriguezortiz@naplesnews.com, and follow him on Twitter as @Omar_fromPR. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.