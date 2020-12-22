'We need your help:' Marco Island police reports 11 vehicle crimes during weekend

Four vehicles were stolen and seven burglarized on Marco Island since Friday, according to a Monday news release from the city's police department.

Items like computers, electronics and cash were taken from vehicles, and one stolen vehicle was recovered off island, according to the news release.

The vehicle-related crimes happened on the streets of Juniper, Lilac, Eddington, Gayer, Iris, Apple, Giralda and Hyacinth, Marco Island Police Department Capt. Dave Baer wrote in a text message.

According to police, these crimes had two things in common: unlocked vehicles and vehicles with keys in them.

MIPD Chief Tracy L. Frazzano said in a video published on YouTube that the police department needs help from Marco residents.

"We want to remind everyone to lock your car doors, remove the keys or key fobs, and remove all valuables from your vehicles," Frazzano said.

Three vehicles were stolen and 11 burglarized the Sunday after Thanksgiving on Marco Island, according to a separate police news release in November.

Marco Island police reported then that a handgun was stolen from a vehicle and that one of the stolen vehicles was later recovered in St. Petersburg.

The crimes occurred on the residential streets of Echo Circle, Bluebird Avenue, Columbus Way, Wayne Avenue, Yellowbird Street, Riverhead Avenue, Tahiti Road and Worthington Street, according to police.

"At this time, it appears all vehicles were unlocked, and keys were in the vehicles when the incidents occurred," the news release stated.

On March 25, three luxury vehicles were stolen from driveways on Marco, according to the police department. Two of the stolen vehicles were recovered in Broward County and a third vehicle was recovered on the island.

Police said at the time that at least two of the vehicles also had the keys or key fobs inside when they were stolen.

Seventeen vehicles have been stolen and 39 burglarized this year on Marco as of Dec. 21, Baer wrote in an email. Five of the 17 grand theft autos and 14 of the 39 burglaries happened this month.

Naples Police Department reported 25 stolen vehicles and 63 burglarized this year as of Dec. 22, Lt. Bryan McGinn, public information officer, wrote in a separate email .

MIPD reported two vehicles thefts last year, five in 2018 and nine in 2017, according to data from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Marco Island ranked as the third safest city in Florida this year, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

People with information about these crimes can call MIPD at 239-389-5050 or dial 911 in case of an emergency.

