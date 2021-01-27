Collier commissioners award $1.38M contract for Caxambas Park community center

Collier County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to award a $1.38 million construction contract to replace the Caxambas Park community center building on Marco Island.

The construction will be funded through the Parks and Recreation Department's incorporated area impact fee fund, according to a county executive summary. The county collects impact fees before authorizing the use of public facilities to help offset the impacts of new capital improvement projects.

The one-story, 2,900-square-foot building will include a meeting and training room, restrooms, a small break room, and a few offices, according to the summary. The project covers reconfiguring the parking layout and updating the landscaping.

Barry Williams, director of parks and recreation, said earlier this month the county's park rangers and maintenance crews that perform duties on the south end of the county will be based at the new center.

William said Tuesday the current building will remain open as the new one is built, moving the location of the center to an area less prone to flooding. He said the majority of the parking area will be available for visitors during construction.

"We'll do a pre-construction meeting down there (to) communicate the plan," Williams said.

Commissioner Rick LoCastro, who represents Marco Island and surrounding areas, wrote Wednesday in an email the award is great news for Marco and Collier residents.

"This is a great project for the county and residents of Marco, bringing a new community center and boater safety to one of our busiest boating communities," LoCastro wrote.

On Sept. 11, the county released notices for an invitation to bid, resulting in 14 bid responses, according to the summary. The county selected Fort Construction Group of Naples.

On 2019, the board approved a lease agreement with Friends of Marco Island Flotilla 95, a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary group, to provide public services like boater safety education at the park, according to the summary.

The group supports the U.S. Coast Guard in search and rescue missions, patrols, boating education, marine safety, marine environmental protection and vessel safety examinations, according to U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's website.

As part of the agreement, the organization committed to providing $70,000 in funding toward the construction of a new community center and for the build-out of a radio room, office, and storage room for their exclusive use.

The organization will remit the $70,000 in funding toward the community center, according to the summary.

