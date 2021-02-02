Marco Bay Yacht Club holds change of watch

Submitted

The Marco Bay Yacht Club had a most unusual change of watch, the traditional process by which a new bridge is installed, this year since it was done via Zoom.

Some of the groups on the Island have had in-person events, however we have polled our membership twice about in-person events and the consensus is that our members want to be cautious and wait until they are vaccinated, hence the new bridge was installed using Zoom chaired by out-going Commodore Larry Sacher and his First Mate Judy.

Club Chaplin Alan Sandlin provided a moving invocation quoting an invocation from the Father of our Country, George Washington. We recognized our two members who passed in 2020, Cea Horton and Jack Barter, and welcomed our new bridge comprised of Commodore Dr. Robert White, Vice Commodore Sandy LaMontagne, and Rear Commodore Linda Gagnon. Bill Schroeder will continue to serve as both treasurer and board member, while Deb Lowell will take on the responsibility of Secretary and Board Member.

The Marco Bay Yacht Club is Marco’s oldest boating Club as it enters it’s 53rd year and focuses on boating events including extended cruises, day fleet events, and monthly social events. To qualify as a member you must have a motorized vessel that is berthed either on Marco Island or the Isles of Capri, and have a residence (full or part-time) on Marco, Capri, Hammock Bay, or Fiddler’s Creek. For more information on membership, contact Membership Chair Judy Sacher (itsmejude@aol.com or 239-777-4604).

There is a Monday Madness on the last Monday of each month at CJ’s at the Esplanade, all interested parties are welcome to meet and mingle with our members.

