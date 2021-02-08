Smith named officer of the year

Submitted

The Marco Island Police Foundation named Marco Island Police Det. Lorenzo Smith their officer of the year at a Covid-19 reduced-sized luncheon at the Hideaway Beach Club last week.

Marco Island Police Captain Richard Stoltenborg made the presentation to Smith, who joined the department in 2016 as a patrol officer. The detective was accompanied by his parents, Frank and Carmela, as well as his girlfriend, Victoria Mann.

“Detective Smith has brought real world experience to his job and he has been recognized for his service with awards from Collier EMS, the Marco Island City Council and the MIPD,” said Captain Stoltenborg during the presentation ceremony.

“His leadership, training, hard work and commitment to our community exemplifies everything that is important as a police officer,” added Stoltenborg.

Newly installed Marco Island Foundation President Vernon Geberth called Smith “a great asset to our community and we are proud of him and his service.”

“While it’s always hard to choose one deserving officer from so many for this award, Detective Smith has consistently demonstrated the skills and commitment in keeping our community and its residents safe and secure,” said Geberth.

Other business during the luncheon included Marco Island City Council Chairman Jared Grifoni swearing in the Foundation’s new officers for 2021. The new officers include President Vernon Geberth, First Vice President Bob Myslivec, Second Vice President Bill Miller, Secretary Bill Morris and Treasurer Tarek Ayasun.

The Marco Island Police Foundation is a community-base, nonpolitical, civic-minded, charitable organization that works closely with the Marco Island Police Department in encouraging and promoting citizen participation in maintaining community safety. The foundation honors our police officers through special recognition programs, assist sour officers and their children with their continuing education and provides support to address other challenges when necessary.

