Marco Island announces new system for residents to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments

The city of Marco Island announced Tuesday a new way for residents to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The system will remain open for full-time and seasonal residents 65 and older and appointments will be assigned starting with Marco's oldest residents, the city announced in a news release.

People from out of town who are 65 and older can register, but the city does not expect to receive enough vaccines for them, City Manager Mike McNees wrote in an email.

Once the online form is completed at http://vaccine.cityofmarcoisland.com, the city said residents will receive an email confirming that they are registered and on the waiting list. The city said registering does not guarantee a vaccination appointment.

In case you missed it:Marco Island police, fire chiefs each suspended 30 days starting Feb. 8

The city received almost 300 requests for appointments during the first hour Tuesday, McNees wrote in an email.

After vaccines are allocated to the city, people registered will receive an email with the appointment time, date and location, starting with the oldest Marco residents.

"Those who do not receive an appointment slot each week will remain on the registration list for future vaccine events with no further action required," the city said.

The city said the number of vaccine appointments will vary from week to week based on the vaccine allocation it receives from Collier County EMS.

The city said it encourages residents to continue to seek other vaccine appointment opportunities in addition to the Marco Island registration because it anticipates several thousand residents registering and just a few hundred vaccine allocations each week.

McNees said the city will receive an allocation of 300 doses for Friday if all goes well with the new registration system.

How did the city get here?

The city's website crashed two weeks ago as possibly thousands of web visitors attempted to make one of 200 available appointments to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the city announced in a news release.

The city instructed Florida residents to visit its website at 2 p.m., Jan. 27, and to click on a banner on the top of the page to make the reservations on Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing website.

At 2 p.m., the city also shared the Eventbrite link on its social media accounts. At approximately 2:15 p.m., the city announced on social media all 200 appointment slots were full.

In a news release sent later that day the city apologized for the inconvenience many residents experienced as they tried to register for the coveted vaccine.

On Jan. 29, the city and Collier County EMS administered 200 vaccine doses at Mackle Park.

Marco Island Police Chief Tracy L. Frazzano and Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Christopher Byrne started their 30-day suspensions Monday for their roles in misuse of the county's Eventbrite COVID-19 vaccine registration system, the city announced last week.

McNees conducted an investigation that found Frazzano's husband, William Frazzano, 65, made an online appointment on the Eventbrite system before the city published the Eventbrite link on the city's website and social media accounts on Jan. 20.

McNees also concluded that Byrne failed to report the breach and allowed William Frazzano to take the vaccine during the city's first vaccination clinic on Jan. 22 despite Collier County EMS alerting him of the breach approximately 10 minutes before the Eventbrite link was published at 2 p.m.

On Jan. 22, Collier County EMS and the city administered over 200 doses at Veterans' Community Park. The appointment slots were filled within three minutes of being made available online on Jan. 20, according to the city.

Contact Omar at omar.rodriguezortiz@naplesnews.com, and follow him on Twitter as @Omar_fromPR. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.