CAP celebrates new hangar completion

For the past three years, after Hurricane Irma made landfall and destroyed the Civil Air Patrol hangar at the Marco Island Executive Airport, the squadron has been focused on the rebuilding effort, which was only made possible by a grant from FEMA and the generous contributions by valued squadron supporters throughout our local communities.

CAP is happy to report that the new hangar is complete and fully operational. The total cost of the rebuild was just over $500,000.

CAP’s partners in this project were architect Victor Latavish, Compass Construction Company and the Collier County Airport Authority, specifically, reports CAP, Justin Lobb, Kate Whitson and Andrew Bennett for their coordination and cooperation in making the project proceed smoothly, while building a new airport terminal.

The final “Cherry on Top” was the erecting of the northwest antenna tower, which occurred earlier this month and that will expand CAP’s HF radio capability, especially useful during disasters. This was greatly facilitated by the help of American Infrastructure Services, of Fort Myers, who generously donated their crane and manpower to assist in this endeavor.

During this three-year timespan, CAP was fortunate to be able to maintain mission readiness and training by utilizing a small T-hangar provided by the Airport Authority.

Squadron Commander, Captain Bob Boone noted, “It took a lot of effort on the part of many people and organizations to successfully complete this project and maintain operational readiness during construction and the Squadron and Civil Air Patrol is truly grateful to all.”