Watch for construction on Winterberry Drive

Staff

The City of Marco Island will be conducting road work on Winterberry Drive from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, March 25, and Friday, March 26, according to a press release from the city.

This work is related to the West Winterberry Bridge Replacement project. The bridge will remain open but will be limited to a single lane controlled by flaggers who will direct traffic.

The city advises you to use alternative routes to avoid congestion. Use caution in this area and expect delays.

More:Collier County files $1.2M lawsuit over delayed completion of Marco Island airport terminal