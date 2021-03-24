NEWS

Watch for construction on Winterberry Drive

A 2017 inspection report shows this bridge on Winterberry Drive, near South Heathwood Drive, photographed on March 22, 2020, has been classified as functionally obsolete by the Florida Department of Transportation. It was built in 1967.

The City of Marco Island will be conducting road work on Winterberry Drive from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, March 25, and Friday, March 26, according to a press release from the city.

This work is related to the West Winterberry Bridge Replacement project. The bridge will remain open but will be limited to a single lane controlled by flaggers who will direct traffic.

The city advises you to use alternative routes to avoid congestion. Use caution in this area and expect delays.

