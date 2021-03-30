City Hall open house is April 1 (no fooling)

Staff

The City of Marco Island invites the public to an open house at City Hall from 5 until 6 p.m., April 1, to view local artwork currently on display.

In August 2020, the City launched a new initiative called “Art @ City Hall,” celebrating area artists by displaying their work inside City Hall and highlighting Marco Island’s unique natural environment. Every three to four months a new theme is highlighted and a call to artists is sent soliciting artwork that aligns with that theme.

The current theme is “Sun & Storm” and includes over 30 pieces of unique art from local artists. Future themes will include “The Everglades,” “Wading Birds and Owls,” “Iconic Images of Marco Island,” “Flora and Fauna” and more.

The goal of this initiative is to showcase our local artists while emphasizing Marco Island’s natural environment, endangered species, and unique beauty. The artists who contributed to the current Sun & Storm exhibit include Debra Reed, Gertrude Fuchs, Joey Waves, Judy Chinski, Jim Robellard, Nancy Norman, Nancy Garrison, Larry Richardson, Diane Reed Eiler, Joe Parisi, Ken O’Renick, Bob Kenedi, Tara O’Neill, JoAnn Sanborn, Susan Gross, Adorable Monique, George Morissette, Jean Mau, Cheryl Costley, Mary Pat Palombo, Jim Freeman, Tyler McDonald, Betty Newman, Frank Steiger, Gary Armstrong, Lynn David Nathanson, Karina Papanikolaou, Lauren Lennertz, Karen Swanker, Gregory Dirr and Sheridon Wright.