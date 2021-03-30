Farmers’ Market relocates this week

Staff

The Marco Island Farmers’ Market will be relocated to Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, throughout the renovation of Veterans Community Park.

The relocation will begin this Wednesday. The final Famers Market for this season will be April 14. The Farmers Market is held every Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. between November and April.

Parking is limited at Mackle Park and parking on vacant lots is prohibited. Parking in swales is permitted as long as all vehicle wheels are off the roadway. Do not block driveways or fire hydrants.

Marco Island Police Department will be on site to assist with additional traffic. Andalusia Terrace will be designated “one way” from South Heathwood Drive to Leland Way during Farmers Market hours.

