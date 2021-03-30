Yellowbird Street work continues

Staff

The second phase of asphalt paving of Yellowbird Street is scheduled to begin Tuesday and continue for three days, according to a press release from the city of Marco Island.

Access to Yellowbird and connecting roadways will be limited to single, alternating lanes for local traffic. The Marco Island Police Department will be enforcing local traffic only, and vehicles using Yellowbird as a cut-through could be cited.

Mail and garbage services will not be disrupted during this time. Residents should anticipate temporary traffic delays and temporary road closures. The city will have barricades and signs directing traffic. Should residents have questions or concerns, contact the City of Marco Island at 239-389-5000 and ask for Public Works.