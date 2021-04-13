3 To Know: Historic building clearance in Everglades City, more

Staff

1. Everglades City: Historic building clearance

Take home a piece of history on Saturday, April 17, when the old Bank of Everglades Building is being emptied of its contents.

Come between 9 a.m. and 2p.m. to Everglades City to select from a variety of items and leave a cash donation for the renovation fund. There are tables, chairs, lamps, pictures, CDs, books, and collectibles on offer.

The dignified edifice housed the first bank in Collier County from 1927 to 1962. It closed after the county seat moved to East Naples and was then used as a boarding house or Bed & Breakfast until about five years ago.

Fortunately, the owner donated his landmark building to the Everglades Society for Historic Preservation who plan to restore it to its former glory.

For more information, see evergladeshistorical.org or call Marya at 239-695-2905.

Directions: The Bank of Everglades is the green building at 201 Broadway West, Everglades City.

Take Exit 80 on I-75, drive south on SR-29 for 18 miles, cross US-41 and continue south on SR-29 for four miles. Go across the circle in Everglades City towards the west and look for the green building.

If you are coming down US-41 (Tamiami Trail) from Naples drive about 25 miles from intersection with CR-951 and turn right (south) on CR-29. Continue for four miles to Everglades City. Go across the circle towards the west and look for the green building.

More:3 To Do: Have your antiques assessed, more

2. Collier reaches 500th COVID death

Collier County has reached a grim milestone, reporting its 500th COVID-19 related death, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health.

Collier became the 16th Florida county to reach this deadly threshold on Friday, April 2. Together, these 16 counties accounted for about 78% of the state’s 33,586 resident deaths as of that date.

While Collier County is 16th in overall COVID-19 deaths, its death rate of 1.6% was 10th among counties with at least 500 coronavirus fatalities. The rate is calculated by dividing the county’s total resident deaths by its total resident cases.

Marion has the highest death rate among those 16 counties at 3.2%. Collier’s first COVID-19 death was reported on March 29, 2020. The man, identified by the Collier County Medical Examiner’s Office as 61-year-old Colin Kelly of Naples, had recently traveled to Haiti and Mexico and died March 28. – Dan/Staff DeLuca/Staff

3. Florida reports single-digit increase in COVID-19 deaths

For the first time in almost seven months, the state of Florida reported only a single-digit increase in new reported deaths linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state health department said Sunday seven more Floridians and two additional non-residents have died due to COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, daily reported COVID deaths across the state have ranged between 22 and 98, and the week-to-week reported deaths have been on a slow decline since January.

Just five new coronavirus deaths in Florida were reported Sept. 28.

The state continues to lead the country in the number of U.K. variants of the coronavirus, with 3,510 cases identified, as well as 126 Brazil variant cases and 27 cases with the variant first identified in South Africa. —Hannah Morse, Palm Beach Post

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining' and much more