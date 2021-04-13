Briefs: Free vessel safety checks, more

Staff

Free vessel safety checks

America’s Boating Club-Marco Island offers free vessel safety checks to all boaters in the Marco Island area.

“The Club’s certified Vessel Examiners will survey your watercraft’s safety equipment, such as life vests, flares, fire extinguishers, horns, lights, et cetera, to make sure that they meet current regulatory standards,” said Wanda Burson, Commander of the AB Club – MI. In addition, they will determine whether your vessel satisfies State registration requirements, Burson stated.

“When your vessel passes inspection, you receive a VSC Decal that signals to marine law enforcement authorities that your boat is in compliance with Florida boating laws for the current year. If your boat doesn’t pass, the inspector will explain what needs to be corrected and will offer to return to certify your boat when corrections are made,” Burson said.

ABClub - MI encourages all local boaters to assure their boat or watercraft, regardless of type, is properly equipped and its equipment is in current good working order by calling for a free Vessel Safety Check today.

To schedule a free Vessel Safety Check, contact John Salotto at 703-864-5528 or Dan Marinelli at 239-900-0299. This free service is available to all Marco Island watercraft owners, ABClub – MI membership is not required.

City seeks volunteers

The City of Marco Island is seeking volunteers to serve on the Marco Island Beach and Coastal Resources Advisory Committee, the Beautification Advisory Committee, and the Waterways Advisory Committee.

The appointments to these committees will be made at the May 3 City Council meeting. There are two vacancies on the Beach and Coastal Resources Advisory Committee which meets at 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of every month. There is one vacancy on the Beautification Advisory Committee which meets at 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month. There is one vacancy on Waterways Advisory Committee which meets at 9 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month.

Each of these appointments will expire on Jan. 31, 2025. The committee meetings take place in the community room at the Police Department at 51 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. All applicants must be residents of Marco Island.

Interested individuals should complete the online application on the City’s website at https://www.cityofmarcoisland.com/bc/webform/online-advisory-board-application. The deadline for applications is April 16. For more information, contact the Acting City Clerk Casey Lucius at clucius@cityofmarcoisland.com.

Rotary honors four

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime honors four members for their generous contributions to the Rotary Foundation.

Named for Rotary Founder, Paul Harris, who founded the group in 1905, the presentation of Paul Harris Fellow recognition is the Rotary Foundation's way of expressing its appreciation for a substantial contribution to its humanitarian and educational programs.

Prem Advani, Cindy Love, Durell Buzzini and Phil Penzo add additional jewels to their Paul Harris pins for contributions of $1,000 or more to the Rotary Foundation.

A gift to The Rotary Foundation's educational and humanitarian programs is a commitment to peace and to a better life for people the giver may never meet.

On behalf of the Trustees of The Rotary Foundation, The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime presented Prem Advani with his Paul Harris plus two, Cindy Love with her Paul Harris plus three, Durell Buzzini with her Paul Harris plus five and Phil Penzo with his Paul Harris plus six.

Each plus represents another $1,000 gift to The Rotary Foundation.

If you would like more information about Rotary membership or how you might donate to humanitarian causes, contact Linda Sandlin, president, at 239-777-9200.

