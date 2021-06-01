Nature Preserve and Bird Sanctuary receives grant

Submitted

The Marco Island Nature Preserve and Bird Sanctuary has been awarded a $4,000 a grant from the Community Foundation of Collier County, according to a press release.

This grant will help supplement the loss of income that the Nature Preserve, like many other non-profit organizations, has suffered due to the pandemic.

“We have a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact on our natural environment,” said

Carl Way, chairman and founder. “ ur native natural landscape is part of our history. The Community Foundation’s grant award, combined with public support, will assist us in our efforts to ensure that it remains as part of our future.”

The Community Foundation of Collier County awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. Selected organizations receive grant dollars from the Changing Needs Fund.

The Marco Eagle Sanctuary Foundation was founded as a non-profit organization in 2010. The Foundation’s mission is to preserve 11.6 acres of natural land now known as the Marco Island Nature Preserve and Bird Sanctuary, and to protect the wildlife and wildlife habitat. The Nature Preserve is home to 20-plus bird species, including a pair of resident bald eagles.

The Nature Preserve has numerous native wildflowers, plants and trees that visitors can observe walking along the nature trail. An eagle camera provides Internet global viewing of the eagles’ nest from October through May. Environmental outreach programs are presented to pre-k and kindergarten classes to teach children the importance of conservation and basic conservational practices.