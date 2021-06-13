Police: Marco Island man arrested for stalking after leaving vulgar note on woman's car

A Marco Island man violated a previous a protective order Wednesday when he ransacked a woman's bedroom and left a vulgar note on her car while she was working, according to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler Tateo, 34, was arrested and charged with violating a protective injunction and aggravated stalking a victim after a no-contact order, after a pursuit by Marco Island and Collier law enforcement officers.

Marco Island police first responded to the woman's home on Sheffield Avenue due to a report of a possible violation of a restraining order. The woman's daughter's friend who lives at the home said Tateo, who is ordered to stay 500 feet from the residence, was in the woman's bedroom breaking things while the woman was at work, the report states.

Cops found several broken items in the bedroom and mail scattered throughout the front yard, but Tateo nor his black Ford F150 pickup truck were present, the report said.

While police were en route to the victim's place of work a call was placed to the victim where she relayed Tateo was in the parking lot of the Crazy Flamingo parked her vehicle.

Tateo, who isn't permitted to be within 100 feet of the victim's car per the order, appeared to have left by the time police arrived but found Tateo's business card stuck in the victim's passenger side window. Written on the back of the business card in black ink was "Burn in Hell," according to the report.

While the the victim was completing a sworn statement an officer spotted Tateo's truck entering the parking lot. He then pulled back out onto East Elkcam Circle heading north.

Officers followed Tateo to the Jolley Bridge but couldn't safely perform a traffic stop. As they observed him leaving Marco on North Collier Boulevard they entered the pickup's tag information into the city's new Automated License Plate Recognition system and placed a BOLO for Tateo and his vehicle, the report said.

Sheriff's office deputies received a hit from the ALPR system at the Jolley Bridge. They intiated a traffic stop and apprehended Tateo in Naples before Marco police took custody and transported him to the Naples Jail Center.

Tateo's bond was set at $7,000.