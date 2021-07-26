3 To Know: Road work on Marco, more

Staff

1. Road repaving, Jolley Bridge project

Marco Island’s annual road resurfacing project was set to begin on Monday.

The following streets will be resurfaced before school starts on Aug. 10, according to a press release from the city:

Jamaica Road from Yellowbird to Trinidad Ave.

Trinidad Ave. from Jamaica to Kirkwood St.

Bermuda Road from Kirkwood to Templewood St.

Cushing Lane from Bermuda to San Marco Road.

The remaining streets budgeted for resurfacing this year will be completed from Sept. 20 until Oct. 30. Local “Work Zone” signage will be posted, and flaggers will direct traffic.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has begun conducting repairs on the Judge Jolley Memorial Bridge.

The work is expected to last approximately six months. There will be single lane closures scheduled intermittently during the project to address painting of structural steel, pile jacket installation, and deck repairs.

The impact on traffic is expected to be minimal as lane closures will be scheduled between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Crews will be working during the daytime and nighttime hours, so drive with caution.

For more information, visit swflroads.com or call FDOT Community Outreach at 239-337-1071.

2. West Nile and mosquito season

West Nile virus has reared its head in Collier County, and health officials are urging residents and visitors to protect themselves against freshwater mosquito species that carry the disease.

“Last year there were seven different cases in humans, and we didn’t see signs of it until the beginning of September,” said Robin King, with Collier Mosquito Control. “We hadn’t seen it in a while and then we saw it last year and now again this year. But this year we’re seeing it in July.”

Most of the dozens of different types of mosquitoes are just pests, but some freshwater species can transmit potentially deadly diseases to humans.

“At this time there are no human cases reported in Collier County,” Breanna Johnson, with the Florida Department of Health-Collier, wrote in an email.

These types of illnesses occur most often in warm, humid areas like Florida.

With West Nile, health impacts vary from person to person, King said.

“Some people may get West Nile and not even know it — and some can get it and may be hospitalized,” she said. – Chad Gillis/Staff

3. Alan and Linda Sandlin represent the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime at district conference

Alan and Linda Sandlin represented the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime at the Flamingo Fiesta Rotary District 6960 conference hosted by Immediate Past District Governor Darryl Keys at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.

As the District leaders and all the clubs and members in the District worked extra hard this year to serve all the challenging needs in communities and the world.

The conference featured internationally acclaimed speakers including RI 2020-21 President Holger Knaack, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Rotary Foundation, John Germ, Rotary superstar John Smarge, new RI President Shekhar Mehta of India whose Rotary theme is “Serve to Change Lives.”

The Rotary Club of Marco Island was honored at the Awards Ceremony with 2nd place for the Membership Award and 2nd place for the mid-size Rotary Club of the Year Award.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime contact Linda Sandlin, linda@marcorealtysource.com.