3 To Know: Food truck park coming to Isles of Capri, more

Staff

1. Food truck park coming to Isles of Capri

The Isles of Capri should have a food truck park by December.

John Rogers, who previously owned the Blue Heron Restaurant on the island with his wife, Alex Alexander, is developing the project on three waterside acres on the Isles. The idea was inspired in part by the push for more outdoor dining, and a food truck park was an ideal way to satisfy that.

“We’re doing a park that has food trucks, a bar, amenities for kids, for people to walk their dogs, sit on benches, to be outside and to enjoy,” Rogers, a resident of 20 years, said.

Rogers and his team have narrowed down their name options, but they aren’t yet ready to announce what it will be.

The park will comprise nine trucks — which have been selected but not yet disclosed — arranged in a semi-circle facing the water. With more than 100 parking spots and 20 transient slips, the park is accessible by car and boat.

It’s also a fit for Rogers’ community, he said.

“(Food truck parks) are clean and exciting and fun and family-oriented, and I just thought that it would be a great addition to Isles of Capri,” he said.

He acknowledged some individuals are worried the park could confict with the way of life in the community — he pointed to a petition he heard was circulated but was never presented to him

— but he said he’s been contacted by a handful of people and was able to provide more information and address some of their concerns.

“We’re not opening a nightclub. I’m not planning on hurting the island I’ve lived on for 20 years and where I have everything invested,” he said. “We’ll do our best to listen to people’s concerns, as I’ve done.”

The park is planned for the area near 300 Capri Blvd., Naples. – Andrew Atkins/Staff

2. Young Artist Academy accepting applications

Marco Island Center for the Arts is now accepting applications for the 2021 Young Artist Academy. The Young Artist Academy offers art experiences for middle and high school students, who have both talent and an interest in art.

The program provides the opportunity to learn techniques and allow for the further development of skills. Young Artist Academy is Free of Charge to eligible students in grade 6 through grade 12. Qualified home schooled children will also be eligible. There are a VERY limited number of spaces and places will be filled on a first to apply basis.

Applications are available online at https://www.marcoislandart.org/young-artist-academy/.

All applications will be date and time stamped so it is advisable that students submit their applications as soon as possible. We will not accept applications after Sept. 17.

Classes will take place on Saturday afternoons on the following dates: Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6, 13 and 20 and the classes will run from 1 until 3:30 p.m.

Students who attend all eight sessions will be eligible to enter one piece of artwork into an exhibition that will take place in our atrium from November 22-24, 2021. The Art Center will engage a panel of judges and the 1st, 2nd or 3rd place winners will receive cash prizes. The artwork will be featured in the Art Center’s December newsletter. For additional information, please contact info@marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

3. Chef Asif Syed garners documentary attention

Asif Syed, the chef-owner of 21 Spices in Naples, was recently featured in an award-winning documentary.

“A Teaching Chef,” from A L Nitin Kumar, won best short documentary at the Dreammachine International Film Festival in Los Angeles according to a news release.

The documentary focuses on Syed’s efforts to educate people about Indian cuisine and cooking through digital and in-person classes over the last 21 years, efforts that have reached more than 35,000.

“I am very grateful for this award which is great recognition for everyone involved in this project”, Syed said in the release.

The documentary has also been featured in the South Florida International Film Festival and the Sands Film Festival.

“Our objective was to demonstrate chef Asif’s love for teaching the art of cooking while showcasing also the beauty of Naples,” Kumar said in the release. “We are very proud of the result and are grateful for the response from various film festivals.

The award from Dreammachine International was just the beginning.”

21 Spices is at 4270 Tamiami Trail E., Naples. Call 239-919-8830 or visit 21spicesdining.com for more. – Andrew Atkins/Staff