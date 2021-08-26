Naples-Marco Island area plummets from top to No. 43 on Community Well-Being Index

The Naples-Marco Island metropolitan area has dominated the Community Well-Being Index in the past, at one point garnering No. 1 four years in a row, with other Sunshine Staters also consistently putting on a good showing.

Not this go around for the yearly survey that ties to factors that include dwellers’ views about health, financial security, community and sense of purpose. Collier plummeted to No. 43, and Florida had most of its communities in the last half of the 383 metros rated and 15 of its 23 in the bottom 200 or so. Lee County landed at No. 181, in the report released Thursday.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, boosted by its community food access to healthy sustenance retailers and grocery stores, led the state, way down at No. 39 overall.

More:Rays on the water: MIA football team goes kayaking to prepare for season

The research comes from digital health company Sharecare, which operates Blue Zones Projects including in Southwest Florida, and the Boston University School of Public Health.

They compiled 2020 results from 450,000 surveys of households and others, along with digging even deeper with 600 data points collected from various agencies including U.S. Census, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the 2018 version, Naples had last been No. 1, which in 2019 and this 2020 one belongs to the San Francisco area.

The organizations conclude it's not that Collier County is somehow that much worse off. It's just other regions have improved that much more.

"Naples hasn’t dropped off precipitously," said Riley Brands, Sharecare's manager of corporate communications. "Given nationwide trends in improved well-being in 2020, the MSA has dropped in ranking for overall well-being, physical well-being, social and community well-being. (There) were some larger shifts going on that affected the overall rankings."

More:More noise about noise: Council advocates ‘Marco midnight,’ sends ordinance back to staff

And Brands told me that even though Collier sunk in the final tally, it actually scored higher in some of these very same categories just listed.

"Take into account the whole context. (In) many areas, it’s improved since 2019," Brands said. "Between 2019 and 2020, some communities really underwent big shifts, meaning even those (like Naples) whose numbers stayed the same or even slightly improved, might look a bit different than expected."

Financial security worries

While Brands didn't release full rankings on each of the categories analyzed, he did share "on financial well-being, the Naples MSA jumped in ranking from 22nd to 7th for this element as the MSA saw smaller declines in financial well-being than seen nationwide and for the majority of MSAs."

So that's right. We didn't feel more financially secure last year but still moved up because there was a bit of the blues nearly everywhere when it came to money in 2020.

That stress plays a little into the cost of housing in Southwest Florida and nationwide we detailed on Monday. In the most recent stats available, Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties all ranked in the Top 12 metros nationally for highest annual percentage gain in median home sales prices.

And Collier now is among the 17 U.S. metropolitan areas where a family needed more than $100,000 to affordably pay a 10% down payment mortgage. National Association of Realtors metrics considers a mortgage affordable if the payment amounts to no more than 25% of the family’s income.

More:‘Smiles ahead’: Positive attitude helps waitress cope with cancer diagnosis

Among the nation's first-time buyers, the mortgage payment on a 10% down payment loan rocketed to 25% of income, compared to 21% a year ago.

In the new survey, a Florida community that finished ahead of Collier in the financial well-being category was Central Florida's The Villages, which also ranked Top 5 in several groupings such as social and community, which includes feeling safe and civic pride.

Nonetheless, it still got hammered in the overall rankings, checking in at No. 265 after a bottom five in healthcare access.

It's also not shiny and bright for everybody, according to the report:

"Subpopulations — in particular, those who contracted the COVID-19 virus, individuals with high financial stressors and low economic security, and racial and ethnic groups who were inequitably impacted by the virus and pandemic – saw unprecedented declines in physical well-being and overall health, driving the lowest life expectancy since 2003."

Questions and answers

Edited down a little, here's a few of my questions and answers with Elizabeth Colyer, senior vice president and head of the Community Well-Being Index at Sharecare.

Q: Seems like the rankings may be a shock to the system for Naples, which had had the run at the top for so long, and Florida. What more clarity can be given to readers along those lines, and also that there would be improved well-being nationally in 2020 despite COVID-19?

A: "The Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island metro area has long been a stronghold for well-being thanks to a local culture that places a premium on wellness. Even in 2020, a year that tested American communities, Naples continued to thrive in many areas, seeing increases in well-being in the physical, purpose and social domains.

"A few things to keep in mind about the larger rankings:

"Since 2019, Sharecare is now able to rank all 383 U.S. metro areas, about double the coverage of our pre-2019 rankings.

"Starting in 2019, the scope of Sharecare’s research expanded. Now, the rankings capture communities’ performance on the five individual well-being domains where the Naples area has historically shined – physical, purpose, community, social and financial – as well as five domains related to the social determinants of health.

"In 2020, Blue Zones Project by Sharecare staff made additional efforts to reach underserved populations in the Naples area to ensure the survey data collected reflected the experiences of all local residents.

"While the rankings shed light on room for improvement in social determinants of health, Naples’ ranking in the top quintile of U.S. metro areas reinforces the influence of local culture on community well-being outcomes.

"In terms of the overall resilience shown by the U.S. in 2020, this is consistent with other research published over the last year as well as earlier research on how communities pull together in challenging situations. French peer-reviewed research posited that 'the large majority of individuals who are not infected by the virus may be seeing their current condition in a more positive light than they normally would.'"

Q: There’s also the mantra in this region of not becoming another Miami, but there it is higher ranked, along with other heavily populated metros residents fled early in the pandemic to this part of the country and other Southern climes. Any more perspective on that? I’m hearing in at least a few cases people are heading back. What role, if any, does anti-vax sentiment largely of the South play in the findings?

A: "Additional Sharecare analysis – published in late July – found that eight out of the top 10 states for overall community well-being in 2020 were among the states that had passed the 70% mark for adult vaccinations. Meanwhile, six of the lowest-ranked states – Mississippi, Arkansas, West Virginia, Alabama, Louisiana and Tennessee – had the lowest percentage of residents given at least one COVID shot at the time.

"In terms of Miami, it’s worth keeping in mind that the differences are slight. They’re very close to each other in the rankings and both landed in the top 20% of metro areas in 2020."

Q: The Villages appear as another fascinating element. Tops or near it in a few categories, but close to bottom on health care access that left it at No. 265. What is going on there?

A: "The Villages is a strong performer when it comes to key elements of well-being. When it comes to healthcare access specifically, that domain looks at the concentration of several key resources that are critical in most U.S. communities – including pediatricians and OB-GYNs. Given its unique demographics, The Villages has low concentrations of these two professions."

How did Florida metros rank?

39. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

43. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island

48. Gainesville

78. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

112. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

115. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

117. Jacksonville

181. Cape Coral-Fort Myers

184. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin

186. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville

192. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent

203. Panama City

206. Port St. Lucie

223. Tallahassee.

228. Sebastian-Vero Beach

243 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach

244. Punta Gorda

265. The Villages

315. Lakeland-Winter Haven

358. Ocala

367. Sebring

375. Homosassa Springs

Top and Bottom 5

1. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

4. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

5. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

379. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

380. Las Cruces, NM

381. Sumter, SC

382. Farmington, NM

383. Pine Bluff, AR

Source: Sharecare, which operates Blue Zones Projects including in Southwest Florida, and the Boston University School of Public Health.

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com) writes In the Know as part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Support Democracy and subscribe to a newspaper.