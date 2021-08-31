Fiddler’s Creek Publix opens, Marco next

Will Watts

Correspondent

The new Publix opened Thursday at Fiddler’s Creek.

Some of the store’s new features include a second floor dining area, where you can eat while you watch other’s shop and a deli in-the-round; that’s right, employees can no longer hide in the back, because there is no back.

The service desk – which also used the in-the-round in some Publix stores, is back against the front wall in this new store; which also features an expanded grab-and-go section.

The bakery, which has typically been located new the deli in newer stores, is in the very back left of this building; just about as far away from the deli as you can get.

The new store is located at 15050 Sandpiper Lane, Naples (just off Tamiami Trail).

Marco Island’s new Publix is expected to open on Sept. 16.

