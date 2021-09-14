3 To Know: Historical Society promotes Benarroch, more

Staff

1. Museum talk and lunch

"Just Friends" met at the Yacht Club in September for a monthly luncheon.

The club enjoyed a presentation by Pat Rutledge, the chief executive officer of the Marco Island Historical Society. This group is responsible for the creation of our award winning Marco Island Historical Museum. The goal was to preserve the history of Marco and pass it on to future generations.

The museum has been recognized as a 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner and named among the top 10 percent of attractions worldwide.

Rotating exhibits and the gift shop provides reasons to visit often. Five lucky attendees won a copy of Austin Bell's new book, "The Nine Lives of Florida's Famous Key Marco Cat."

2. Marco Island Historical Society promotes Benarroch

Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces that Caitlin Benarroch has been promoted to manager of operations. She joined MIHS in January 2021 as administration coordinator. Her responsibilities have been broadened to include MIHS business office support, program management, administrative and office management, and support for fund-raising initiatives and marketing campaigns.

Benarroch was born and raised in Marco Island. She graduated from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management and a minor in mathematics. She and her husband Joe, also a Marco Island native, returned to the area in 2020.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-642-1440.

3. Rotary Club welcomes Noble

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime welcomes Luke Noble as the newest member of our Rotary family. Noble, a financial advisor at Raymond James on Marco Island, is Darcie Guerin’s new business partner.

Guerin, also a Rotary Club Member, introduced Luke to the Club praising his ethics and integrity and commitment to serving his clients.

Noble hails from Plymouth. He and his wife Laura and three children Isabella, Lila and Crew now reside in Naples since 2020. Noble notes, “I’m celebrating 10 years of marriage to my lovely bride, Laura, and consider myself blessed to have my best friend as my wife. We value family above all so we spend a lot of time creating memories… We are grateful to be in paradise.”

Noble has been serving clients and colleagues for over 25 years in varying roles with several industries; automotive, advertising, manufacturing, construction and financial services. He has a great passion to learn and trustfully be in a position to serve others.

Prior to moving to Florida, Noble was active serving in Rotary and at the Saline Area Senior Center in Michigan. On Marco Island, Noble is an active member of the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce and a participant in the Chamber’s Leadership Marco Program. He is already a generously serving through Rotary having been a sponsor of the Rotary Eagle Golf Tournament to benefit the Marco Island Charter Middle School.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime please contact Linda Sandlin, 239-777-9200.