News Briefs: MIAAOR asks voters to sign petition, more

Staff

MIAAOR asks voters to sign petition

The Marco Island Area Association of Realtors is is asking you to help stop Florida lawmakers from slashing Florida’s much-needed housing funds by 50 percent.

“Florida is facing a housing crisis that will affect millions of hardworking families, and this has a direct impact on our Marco Island economy,” said Jack Winnik, 2021 president-elect of MIAAOR.

Florida has an established housing support system that’s generated from property sales. The money is supposed to help generate affordable homes, thereby decreasing unemployment rates and improving our schools, parks, and neighborhoods.

However, the Florida legislature has siphoned $2.6 billion away from affordable housing protection year after year. During the 2021 session, they created a law to permanently reduce the funds by half.

Florida Realtors, including the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors, have proposed a constitutional amendment that prevents Florida lawmakers from redirecting these critical funds. The amendment requires housing funds to be used for housing assistance. We need more than one million registered voters to sign the petition to get the amendment on the 2022 ballot.

“The most recent Collier County housing data (2015) shows increased affordable housing options are the number one concern for four categories of vulnerable populations: elderly, people with disabilities, domestic violence survivors, and people with limited English proficiency and migrant workers,” said Kandy Sweeney, CEO for the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. “Forty percent of all households in Collier County spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs. Of those, about half are severely cost-burdened.

MIAAOR encourages all registered voters to visit their office at 140 Waterway Drive, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to sign the petition.

Can’t make it to the office? Download the petition, sign and mail it to: Floridians For Housing, 3515 NW 98th Street, Ste. 200, Gainesville, FL 32606.

MIAAOR reports low inventory is driving higher prices

What a difference a year makes! Sales for Marco Island area homes, condominiums, and lots are outpacing last year’s figures at this time, and the increased demand is resulting in shorter listings and higher selling prices.

Sixty-two homes closed this July, up 72% from 36 homes sold last year. The median sale price was $1.2M, skyrocketing by 63%. And most impressive, homes on the market averaged only 38 days on the market, an 82% drop from July 2020.

Sellers are taking advantage of the market conditions. Marco Island’s statistics show a well-priced home will sell quickly. The property will most likely sell near list price and for cash.

Comparing July 2020 to July 2021, home and condominium inventory and days on the market plummeted, while the number of homes sold, and median selling price increased.

In total, closed sales rose 34%, from 102 in July 2020 to 137 in July 2021. Total dollar volume for July was $130.4M, up 89% from this time last year. Single family homes drove the most sales, followed by condominiums and lots.

Buyers are realizing the true value of Marco Island. After viewing properties around the state, the Buyers realize Marco Island has been an undervalued resort island for years.

While lot sales were down 25% from this time last year, the median sale price increased 26% with significantly shorter days on the market.

Rotary Club welcomes Ford

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime welcomes Rene L. Ford as its newest member.

Ford was raised on the Alabama Coast where she graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in communication arts with an emphasis on journalism.

After graduation she worked for the University as a PR specialist. She has travelled around the world and landed in New York where she met her husband Andrew on a blind date. She says that after 33 years they are still on that blind date.

Ford loves Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self, and she has always lived by that motto. She received the Lions Club of the Year award at her club in Cold Spring for her outstanding volunteer contributions. Their dream had been to retire on Marco Island and now that dream has come true.

The first thing Rene wanted to do after arriving in Marco was to get involved in the community. She joined the Y, Marco Island Historical Society, Friends of Tigertail, contributed to Our Daily Bread Food Pantry and was a Flags for Heroes sponsor.

Ford’s interests include boating, exercise, walking, shell hunting and church Bible study.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, contact Linda Sandlin, 239-777-9200.