Briefs: San Marco Road and Heathwood Drive work, more

San Marco Road and Heathwood Drive work

Construction of the San Marco Road and Heathwood Drive Intersection Reconstruction Project was schedule to commence Monday.

The project consists of a total reconstruction of the intersection to include storm water improvements, roadway elevation, asphalt milling and new asphalt surfaces, new curb and gutters, sidewalks, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) handicap ramps.

Traffic flow will be maintained during this project, but there will be short-term lane closures and detours during certain phases of the project. Construction will begin with installation of storm drainage culverts under Heathwood Drive.

During this phase of the project, the road will be closed at Heathwood Drive between Whiteheart Avenue and San Marco Road. There will be detours beginning at the intersections of Heathwood Drive and San Marco Road as well as at Heathwood Drive and Winterberry Drive.

For the Love of Cats announces new scholarship winner

Florida Gulf Coast University has announced Hailey Pearson as the scholarship winner of the For the Love of Cats veterinary scholarship program.

Pearson is the first recipient of the newly established scholarship program create more interest in a career in veterinary medicine among FGCU students enrolled in the biology curriculum. Hailey is currently a third year student at FGCU. She is working on a degree in pre-professional biology and a second degree in marine science. She plans to pursue a career in the veterinary sciences with a special interest in the field of exotic animals. Hailey plans to attend the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine in the hopes of returning to Southwest Florida to open her own veterinary practice to provide care that will improve the lives of the local animals here.

“Thanks to For the Love of Cats generous support, I am one step closer to my dream. Your support makes me feel like my effort is noticed and appreciated, so I wanted to thank you for not only supporting me financially but also giving me the confidence to keep working toward my goals,” said Pearson.

Bring more artful events to our community

Did you know that the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) offers grants to other organizations and Individuals who wish to provide a special project that supports the arts in public places?

If you are located on Marco Island, Goodland or the Isle of Capri, you can apply.

MIFA is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization known for providing outdoor art shows and artful movies at our local Marco Movies. We also give scholarships to local students majoring in music, dance, theater, art and literature after high school.

But now we want to be sure that deserving projects happen in our community that promote the arts. All you need to do is complete a short application and submit it to our board for consideration. Maybe you are a teacher who wants to create a special project for your students, or an organization who needs some more funds to provide a unique project for our community. Let us know of your dream project.

For more information and a simple application, visit MarcoIslandFoundation.org and click on “Grant” in the pink box. You can also email Karen Swanker, president of MIFA, at khswanker2@hotmail.com for more information.