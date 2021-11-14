Python discovered on sailboat

Staff

A python was discovered aboard a sailboat traveling from the Florida Keys to Marco Island, police said.

The boat's crew found the 7-foot snake in the boat’s shower after docking Friday in Marco Island, after the trip from Indian Key.

Police responded and transferred the invasive snake to a local wildlife handler, according to a news release.

Pythons believed to be descended from pets freed are now ravaging native species in parts of South Florida and overrunning the Everglades. The pythons, which can grow to 20 feet (6.1 meters) and 200 pounds (90 kilograms), are devouring native mammal and bird populations.

According to an AP report, the U.S. Geological Survey says there is no evidence of pythons swimming from the Everglades to the Keys, but they didn’t rule it out entirely.

“Because pythons regularly escape or are released from captivity, it can be difficult to determine whether a snake encountered in the Keys arrived there by swimming from the mainland or was a former captive pet on the island,” the agency has said previously.