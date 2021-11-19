Submitted

The Marco Island House and Business Christmas Decorating Contest Committee and Chairman Dave Rice announce the 16th Annual Christmas Business Decorating Contest has officially begun.

Rice, a former president of the Marco Chamber of Commerce started the contest with two purposes in mind: Assisting business owners get maximum business during the Christmas Holiday by decorating their store fronts encouraging customer interest and adding to the Holiday Spirit in “Lighting Up Marco.”

More:3 To Do: Bonita Fest, Brew-Ha-Ha and more

There is no charge to enter the contest. Committee members Kristina Lambros-Creach and husband Marc Creach, are major forces in the operation and success of the contest.

The business contest is combined with the 28th Annual House Decorating Contest. The overall theme to “Light Up Marco” has grown annually with expectations to break the 2020 number of participants. Last year’s winner was Keller Williams Realty.

For the Business Contest, preliminary judging will be nightly from 6:30 - 9 p.m., beginning Dec. 13th. Businesses are judged for their exterior decorations only, including window displays that are visible to the public.

Since businesses are located throughout the Island, it is suggested that business owners contact Lambros-Creach by email at Kristina.lambros@gmail.com with the business name and address. The winner receives the coveted yard sign to be displayed annually and a wall plaque on Saturday, Dec. 18.

More:SWFLA To Do List: Dave Landau at Off the Hook, more