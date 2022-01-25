Resident in Collier community hit by alleged fraud in property management hopes for best

Disappearing funds in their bank accounts have raised concerns across Collier County.

"Honestly, it's scary," Lisa Venn said. "I'm not going to lie. It's a scary thing to happen."

The issue for Venn, 62, and for residents of at least 30 other Collier County condo and homeowners associations are funds that have been discovered drained from operating and other accounts.

Venn lives at Royal Bay Villas, a condo development on Sandpiper Street near downtown Naples.

American Property Management Services of Naples is accused in a civil lawsuit of draining the accounts and is subject to a temporary restraining order. The order includes Orlando Miserandino Ortiz and his wife, Lina Munoz Posada, acting as officials of APMS. The amounts could scale into the millions.

"We just found out Dec. 28," Venn said. "Pretty crazy."

Venn said that while there's nothing physically visible at her development that is evidence of the alleged crime, the aftershock of the missing funds is what provides the scare.

"I have to say our board has done a stupendous job in mitigating risks to us to the best of their ability," she said. "Making sure we have a new management company, making sure our accounts are frozen, hiring an attorney."

The board contacted all the development's vendors to keep them apprised and notified the association's insurance company.

"Thank God he (Ortiz) paid that bill," Venn said, otherwise Royal Bay Villas could have found itself in very deep financial waters as at least one other community did.

"We found out someone else doesn't have any insurance," she said. "We're very lucky."

She said the board put things in place to protect Royal Villa residents; "So we don't have to do a special assessment. We're hoping to avoid that at all costs."

She said some residents have prepaid the next quarterly dues to help keep funds available while the temporary restraining order runs its course.

"Time will tell, ultimately," Venn said. "We're hoping we're going to be able to get through this."

She said there is upkeep that needs doing at the community but it isn't falling apart, the landscaping isn't overgrown and buildings aren't crashing down.

"There's things going on," she said. "Obviously we're concerned. The pool is leaking, that's going to need to be addressed. Have we seen anything really affecting us? No."

But, she said, it's still early.

"We're hoping we're going to be able to stem the tide, ride it out, and, you know, be okay," she said. "It's a scary thing to happen."

Another upsetting aspect Venn mentioned was that buying and selling will need to be placed on hold.

"Some people have been in discussions," she said. "There's more people willing to buy than sell ... that's all going to be put on hold. (The mortgage lenders) want to know there's money in the coffers of your association."

She said the upper-middle to upper-status community is rallying together.

"There's 92 units," she said. "A beautiful group of people who not only live here year-round, like I do, but seasonal people.

Venn has been coming to the Naples area since her parents purchased a condo here in the mid-1980s and bought a property "about 10 years ago."

The self-described entrepreneur is also a certified sign language interpreter.

Venn said she saw news reports that equipment and other things had been removed from the APMS office recently, and hoped it was a federal agency like the FBI.

"I'm questioning ... all that stuff that they were removing (Wednesday), that they were saying it was computer stuff, was that his henchmen taking all our stuff out of there," she said, adding that community files from 2020 and 2021 are unaccounted for.

Venn said one of the first correspondences the community got from their attorney said the FBI was involved.

"I'm hoping it was the FBI, she said.