3 To Know: Lecture, Lunch with the Chief, more

Marco Eagle

1. Key Marco Cat lecture at Mound House

The second program of the Mound House’s 2022 Lecture Series features Austin Bell and his presentation, “The Nine Lives of Florida’s Famous Key Marco Cat” at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Bell explores the nine periods of the six-inch-high wooden carving, from its sculpting from shell and shark-tooth tools to if it represented a human/panther god to the Calusa.

Preserved pristine in muck for centuries on Marco Island, the Cat journeyed over 12,000 miles while being viewed by millions. Due to COVID-19, this is a virtual lecture, so pre-register at 239-765-0865; $5-per-person, with Mound House members free.

2. St. Mark’s becomes first faith-based Blue Zones organization on Marco Island

On Feb. 8, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will officially become the first faith-based Blue Zones registered organization on Marco Island, allowing us to promote well-being and healthy lifestyle choices for our parishioners.

At 5 p.m., Reverend Jessica Harris Babcock will be cutting the ribbon alongside our Wellness Council members and representatives from Blue Zones of Southwest Florida to celebrate this occasion. It is anticipated that Commissioner Rick LoCastro, Collier County District 1, will also be in attendance. St. Mark’s is hosting a private Blue Zones Cooking Demonstration and dinner to follow at 6 p.m. led by Chef Laura Owen of CJ’s on the Bay.

CJ’s on the Bay was the first Blues Zones registered restaurant on Marco Island.

For more information, bluezones.com.

3. Lunch with the Chief is Tuesday

The Marco Island Police Foundation will award officer of the year at its next “Lunch with the Chief.” Ed Deveau, leader of the Boston Marathon bomber search will speak.

The Marco Island Police Foundation will host its first “Lunch with the Chief” of the New Year, at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Hideaway Country Club.

During the luncheon, the Foundation will award its annual “Officer of the Year” to a deserving Marco Island police officer.

The guest speaker will be former Watertown, Massachusetts Police Chief Edward Deveau. Deveau led the search of federal, state and local officers to find the Boston Marathon bomber.

The event is at the Hideway Beach Club, 333 Hideaway Circle North, Marco Island.

Information: marcopolicefoundation.org.

