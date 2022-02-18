3 To Know: Community Grant Fund, applications accepted, more

Marco Eagle

1. Community Grant Fund – applications accepted

The Marco Island Community Grant Fund of the Community Foundation of Collier County opened on Feb. 14 and remains so through March 4 to benefit Marco Island nonprofits. Grant awards will range from $1,000 to $15,000 for operating and program support.

Applications will be accepted from all nonprofits based in Marco Island in focus areas of arts, environment, education/employment, healthcare/mental health, and human services. Decisions will be announced in late March-early April.

New applicants to the Marco Island Community Fund are encouraged to email a description of your services on Marco Island community to Laura Simmelink, senior director of programs at lsimmelink@cfcollier.org.

In March 2019, a group of dedicated Marco Island residents created a small advisory committee to establish the Marco Island Community Fund. The fund is a permanent endowment at the Community Foundation of Collier County to strengthen philanthropy across Marco Island and ensure sufficient funds are available to positively impact the nonprofits and programs that serve the Marco Island community and its residents.

Visit the Community Foundation website to learn more: cfcollier.org/nonprofits/apply-for-grants/.

More:3 To Do: Pineapple Day, Brew Fest, more

2. Marco Island restaurant reopens

The Boulevard, a restaurant on Marco Island owned by the husband and wife team of Bianca and chef Edgar Perez, reopened its doors for dinner Feb. 4.

Its four-week shutter followed a fire occurring during dinner service Jan. 3. The eatery specializes in Mediterranean-inspired gourmet flatbreads, salads, pasta and Italian main courses — all sourced with local ingredients.

The restaurant is located at 1000 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Good Jew,' Dennis Goodman and much more

3. Florida’s gas prices drop, but global concerns linger

Florida’s average gas prices dropped only slightly since hitting an eight-year high last week, but there is mounting concern over the future of the oil market as tensions between the U.S. and Russia continue to grow.

Prices for Floridians dropped by one cent, starting the week at $3.46 per gallon, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group, which is also predicting prices to increase in the near future.

That could be largely driven by any military action against Ukraine by Russia. President Joe Biden has signaled that sanctions may be leveled against Russia, including on oil produced there. Russia is the second-largest oil-producing country in the world behind Saudi Arabia.

U.S. oil prices on Friday, $93.10 a barrel, were the most expensive since September 2014, a 22% increase since the start of the year. Gasoline is refined from crude oil making its market price a major driver of cost to motorists. – Karl Etters/Staff

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Fresh catch – Water to table at Leebe Fish