Bash for the Bay set for Friday

Will Watts

Correspondent

Friends of Rookery Bay will hold its annual Bash for the Bay signature fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m., Friday, March 18, in the outdoor courtyard of Ultimate Garages, an exotic and classic cars venue at 3101 Terrace Ave. in Naples.

The event includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner catered by Cosmos Ristorante, silent and live auctions opening online March 11, and dancing to the High Voltage band.

The Lavern Norris Gaynor Environmental Champion Award will be presented to Charlette Roman, an at-large member of the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board and the chair of the Big Cypress Basin Board. Roman has volunteered more than 1,000 hours supporting conservation and research programs at Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro will serve as auctioneer. Randall Kenneth Jones is the master of ceremonies. Tickets are on sale now at rookerybay.org/bash or by calling 239-530-5972.Jana and Brent Seaman are honorary chairs and Sandra Lee and Reg Buxton are event chairs for the evening that raises funds for youth environmental education, sea turtle protection, mangrove restoration and other Rookery Bay Research Reserve activities.

“I support Rookery Bay because they are a valuable community treasure in Collier County,” said Reg Buxton. “This beautiful natural resource provides educational opportunities and promotes healthy living for adults and children.”

“Working on behalf of Rookery Bay is a pleasure because I want it preserved for generations to come,” said Sandra Lee Buxton. “I am proud to allocate space every month in my magazine, Life in Naples, to highlight all that this estuary has to offer. Raising funds through an exciting and one-of-a-kind bash is a great way to develop new friends and supporters.”

Committee members include Marina Berkovich, Lois Bolin, Bunny Brooks, Karyn Capozzo, Eileen Gallagher, Alex Goldstein, Kristin and Paul Hiltz, Connie Leon, Sue and Tom Marquardt, Linda and Frank Meak, Tina and Jack Nicholson, CJ O’Connor, Charlie O’Connor, Melissa and Jon Phillips, Wayne Smith, Sue and Jim Shea, Jackie and Ron Stamerro, Don Tilton and Rob Walker.