McNees honored with 2022 ‘Home Rule Hero’ award

The Florida League of Cities (FLC), celebrating its 100th anniversary as the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, recently recognized Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees with a 2022 “Home Rule Hero” award for his advocacy efforts during the 2022 legislative session.

McNees “worked diligently throughout the legislative session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda,” according to a press release from the city.

“On behalf of the League and its legislative team, we’re very proud to present this year’s ‘Home Rule Hero’ Awards to a deserving group of municipal leaders,” said FLC Director of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook.

“We had a record number of ‘Home Rule Heroes’ this year, which shows the dedication and impact of local officials on behalf of their residents and businesses in protecting local decision-making. These local officials were constantly engaged and actively advocating for their communities throughout the 2022 Legislative Session. They’re heroes for Home Rule and we thank them for their efforts.”

Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference. “Home Rule Hero” award recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who consistently responded to the League’s request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue.

McNees was appointed city manager of Marco Island on July 1, 2019. He is a graduate of Indiana University, where he studied chemistry, and received his Masters’ degree in Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University. In 2018 he was recognized by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) for 30 years of service in local government. In 2020 Mr. McNees was re-elected to an At-Large seat on the board of directors of the Florida City and County Management Association (FCCMA).