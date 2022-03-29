3 To Know: Estero makes land moves; Bonita, Marco items

Marco Eagle

1. Estero will purchase ‘River Oaks,’ Gess property; rezones 30-acres

Council voted to purchase the 10-acre vacant property commonly known as “River Oaks” at the east end of Broadway Avenue. The property contains old oak hammocks, pine and palm trees and will eventually be used as a passive park with walking trails for Estero residents.

More:Failing at retirement: Veteran Marco nurse returns to help during pandemic

Council also came to a consensus to purchase the Gess Family Partnership and Gulf Coast Driving Range LLC-owned property. This is approximately 10 acres and is located on Williams Road south and west of the Estero Community Park and Estero High School, and east of Village-owned property.

Council voted approve a rezoning and comprehensive plan amendment to rezone the 30-acre Estero on the river property south of the river. It currently is zoned “mixed use” and the Happehatchee property is zoned “agriculture.” This new zoning allows for active and passive recreation, preserved lands and civic uses only. – Marilyn Edwards/Estero Communications Specialist

More:It's back! 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise service is April 17

2. Marco Island seeks applications for audit advisory committee

The City of Marco Island is accepting applications to fill one vacancy on the audit advisory committee.

The Audit Advisory Committee monitors the annual city audit, reviews financial statements, evaluates management’s proposed corrective action plans, and monitors action plans.

The purpose of the audit advisory committee is to serve in an advisory capacity to the City Council in the selection of an auditor to conduct the annual financial audit.

More:City Council: Long-time city clerk recognized ahead of retirement

There is one vacancy on the committee which meets at 9 a.m., one Wednesday of every quarter. The committee meetings take place in the community room at the Marco Island Police Department at 51 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island.

This appointment will expire on June 1, 2023 at which time the member may seek re-appointment. All applicants must be residents of Marco Island.

Interested individuals should complete the online application on the City’s website at https://www.cityofmarcoisland.com/bc/webform/online-advisory-board-application. The deadline for applications is April 15. The appointment to this committee will be made at the May 2 City Council meeting. – Submitted

More:3 To Do: ‘The Invisible Hand’ and more

3. Bonita Springs YMCA Why Cook event raised over $200,000

The Bonita Springs YMCA hosted their annual fundraiser Why Cook! On March 15 raising over $200,000 to give back into the local community. Guests experienced an engaging evening as they participated in an interactive dinner. Attendants prepared a fabulous four-course Mediterranean meal for their table as the talented Executive Chef at Michael’s On East, located in Sarasota, led the presentation.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Jackie’s – Lots of great food choices for little money

The event included live and silent auctions featuring items such as a staycation and various luxurious trips from the beaches of Los Cabos to Europe. Guests also gave generously through a paddle raise.

All funds raised at the event go directly back into the Bonita Springs community to support the Children and Families Scholarship Fun and programs at the Bonita Springs YMCA.

For more information on how to donate or sponsor, visit https://www.ymcaswfl.org/give. – Submitted

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Love in All Forms' and more