3 To Know: Marco police seek hit-and-run  suspect, more

Marco Eagle

1. Marco police seek hit-and-run suspect

The Marco Island Police Department seeks a hit-and-run after suspect following a crash on Bald Eagle Drive and North Barfield Drive around 10 p.m., Friday.

The car is a silver Nissan sedan with a missing front bumper.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Det. Kelley at 239-963-5182.

2. Man faces charges in relief fraud; obtained $2.5M in COVID loans

A Naples man is facing charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and illegal monetary transactions in a COVID-19 relief fraud case.

A criminal complaint was filed against Daniel Joseph Tisone, 34, who was later arrested. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on each of the fraud charges and up to 10 years in federal prison for the illegal monetary transaction’s offense.

According to the complaint, between March 2020 and April 2021, Tisone, a felon, submitted false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster, Main Street Lending Program (MSLP), and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications to the Small Business Administration, as well as PPP and MSLP approved lenders.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said the loan applications contained numerous false representations, including Tisone’s criminal history, average monthly payroll, number of employees and gross revenues. – Michael Braun/Staff

3. New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 28 mpg

New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg, under new federal rules unveiled Friday that undo a rollback of standards enacted under President Donald Trump.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its new fuel economy requirements are the strongest to date and the maximum the industry can achieve over the time period. They will reduce gasoline consumption by more than 220 billion gallons over the life of vehicles, compared with the Trump standards.

They’re expected to decrease carbon dioxide emissions – but not as much as some environmentalists want – and raise new vehicle prices in an industry already pressed by inflation and supply chain issues.

For the current model year, standards enacted under Trump require the fleet of new vehicles to get just under 28 miles per gallon in real-world driving. The new requirements increase gas mileage by 8% per year for model years 2024 and 2025 and 10% in the 2026 model year. – Tom Krisher/AP

