3 To Know: Nissan plans game-changing electric car batteries, more

Marco Eagle

1. Nissan plans game-changing electric car batteries

Nissan is working with NASA on a new type of battery for electric vehicles that promises to charge more quickly and be lighter yet safe, the Japanese automaker said .

The all-solid-state battery will replace the lithium-ion battery now in use for a 028 product launch and a pilot plant launch in 2024, according to Nissan. The battery is stable enough to be used in pacemakers. When finished, it will be about half the size of the current battery and fully charge in 15 minutes, instead of a few hours.

The collaboration with the U.S. space program, as well as the University of California, San Diego, involves the testing of various materials, Corporate Vice President Kazuhiro Doi told reporters.

2. Dad, son face charges after alleged dogfighting operation is broken up

A tip to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office led to the breakup of an alleged large dogfighting operation in Lehigh Acres and charges against a father and son accused of running it.

“This sickens me,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a media briefing on the operation, saying the office took custody of 16 animals. “This is sick. This should never happen. What kind of person does this to an animal?”

Marceno said a tip that came via Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers lead to the discovery of the operation at several homes in Lehigh Acres.

16 dogs removed from homes were in “deplorable” conditions

The sheriff said investigators on March 30 responded to a home on West 9th Street in Lehigh Acres where they found several dogs with extensive injuries and evidence of possible dogfighting.

While investigating another home on Aspen Avenue South in Lehigh Acres, deputies found more of the same kinds of alleged dogfighting evidence. – Michael Braun/Staff

3. Blaze destroys Vanderbilt Country Club home

A passerby who saw flames in a garage saved a sleeping couple at a Vanderbilt Country Club home on Thursday morning.

The fire began in the garage before spreading to the ceiling and the home, Greater Naples Fire Chief J. Nolan Sapp said.

He estimates the fire caused more than $1 million in damage to the home at 8440 Glen Eagle Way.

The district’s Facebook page said the passerby noticed flames, entered the home and awoke a sleeping couple, leading them to safety. They did not immediately say what time the fire started.

The fire remains under investigation. – Stacey Henson/Staff