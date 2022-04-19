3 To Know: Oh, rats! And Marco City Hall shuffle

Marco Eagle

1. 'It's outrageous': Naples McDonald's building owner not happy about rat infestation

McDonald’s officials — on behalf of Mike Adams, franchise owner of the McDonald’s at 6065 Pine Ridge Road — released a statement late week after a complaint of rats at the restaurant.

The statement said the McDonald’s occupies the same building as another business.

The business is a Circle K, a retail gas station and convenience store, which has remained open.

According to the statement, Adams is working with the building property manager and an outside pest control company hired by the building management to immediately resolve the issue.

“The restaurant’s most recent health inspection report was favorable with no concerning findings or violations as it pertains to rodents or rodent droppings,” the statement said.

Adams voluntarily shuttered the restaurant after reports of the rat infestation surfaced. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation — tasked with all Florida restaurant inspections — confirmed it received a complaint about rats for the restaurant.

The building is registered to C & E Love, Inc., owned by Ellis Love in Naples.

Since 2007, Circle K has sublet the space from Love, who serves as its landlord. The gas giant has a 20-year lease with Love on the building, he said.

“Circle K is fully responsible for the property. I have no say,” Love said, adding: “They need to get this resolved. It’s outrageous.” – Diana Biederman/Staff

2. Felon sentenced over gun use in Instagram video

A convicted felon in Florida has been sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison after appearing in a social media post holding a rifle.

Christian Agosto, 22, of Brandon, was sentenced Wednesday in Tampa federal court, according to court records.

He had pleaded guilty in December to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Agosto had been free from prison for about four months in July 2021, when he held and displayed a rifle during an Instagram Live video, prosecutors said. Agosto had spent about two years in state prison on several gun charges, and he was on community control through the Florida Department of Corrections.

Agosto’s probation officer and other law enforcement officers searched Agosto’s home several days after the video was posted and recovered a loaded Ruger AR-556 rifle, officials said.

The firearm matched the rifle Agosto had displayed during the Instagram video.

3. Marco building, public works move to new location

Beginning April 18, the City of Marco Island Building and Public Works personnel will be working from their new offices located in the City Hall Annex at 1310 San Marco Road.

In December 2020, the city bought the former Medical Arts Building and renovated the second floor to accommodate the Fire Department. The first floor has also been renovated for the Building Department and Public Works Department.

Phone numbers, emails, and hours of operation for these departments will not change because of this relocation. Utility billing will remain on the first floor of City Hall.

The main entrance to the City Hall Annex faces San Marco Road, but residents doing business with the Building Department should enter the parking lot between City Hall and the Police Department.

There is construction taking place on the City Hall campus, so drive with caution and watch for workers in the area. Parking is temporarily limited due to the construction.