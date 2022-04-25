Former Wesley youth pastor arrested, accused of asking underage girl for photos

Staff

A former youth pastor at a Marco Island church faces charges involving a three-year period where he asked for nude photos involving a girl.

Police arrested Christopher Jaime Reyes, 26, a youth pastor at Wesley Methodist Church of Marco Island, following an investigation that found he exchanged photos of a sexual nature with an underage victim.

According to police, Reyes solicited nude photographs of the victim and sent her explicit photos of himself. Reyes is also accused of attempting to meet the juvenile on several occasions.

More:County Commissioner provides City Council, residents with updates

Police arrested Reyes on Friday.

He faces charges of “transmission of material harmful to minors by electronic device or equipment” and “soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices.”

Reyes was employed at the church from 2016-2021.