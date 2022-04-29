Marco Island welcomes new city clerk

Submitted

City of Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees has announced the appointment of Mike Sheffield to the position of City Clerk.

Sheffield was chosen for the position following a rigorous selection process. He replaces Laura Litzan who retired April 15. Sheffield brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position. He served as assistant to the Collier County manager for several years followed by eight years as the director of the Collier County Communication and Customer Relations Division. Most recently, he served as the director of community relations for the office of the Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

“Sheffield is well-known for his commitment to providing Collier citizens with open and transparent government,” according to a press release from the city. “He is highly skilled in the areas of Florida Sunshine Law, public records law, public relations, and emergency management.”

“Mike will be a great addition to our executive leadership TEAM,” said McNees. “His experience will help the city advance our commitment to transparency through access to public records, meetings, and volunteer opportunities on city advisory committees.”

Sheffield has a bachelor of arts degree from Canisius College in New York, and he earned the designation as a certified public manager from Florida State University. HE holds professional memberships with the Society of Professional Journalists, the American Communication Association, and the Florida Society of Certified Public Managers, Southwest Florida Chapter. Sheffield is also a member of the Leadership Collier Class of 2022. He has his wife, Debbie, have resided in the area since 2004. They have two children and two grandchildren.

More:Marco’s DAR closes busy season with an action-packed April