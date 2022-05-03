3 To Know: Sheriff urges gun lock use

Marco Eagle

1. Collier County sheriff urges gun lock use after fatal shooting

Collier County Sheriff's Office reports a Golden Gate Estates woman died after suffering a gunshot to the abdomen last week.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk did not name the 19-year-old woman but said the shooting likely could have been prevented by appropriate safety measures.

“This was a tragic event that might have been prevented had a gun lock been in use,’’ Rambosk said.

“I’m urging all gun owners to visit CCSO Headquarters or any one of our six district substations to claim a free gun lock and to use it.’’

About 6 p.m., April 27, deputies responded to North Collier Hospital after the victim arrived with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

A medical helicopter took her to a hospital in Lee County, where she died.

Detectives determined the shooting was an isolated incident on Santa Barbara Boulevard and there was no danger to the community.

Detectives said the victim had recently arrived in Collier County from Cuba.

The investigation continues. Rambosk urged gun owners to responsibly secure guns.

“I have said this many times before and I’m saying it again, if you’re a gun owner and I am one, lock up firearms when they are not in use,” Rambosk said.

“If you reduce the chances of guns ending up in the wrong hands, you also reduce the chances of a major tragedy.”

You may claim a free gun lock from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Monday through Friday at:

h Collier County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, second floor Duty Officer station, Naples, 3319 Tamiami Trail E.

District 1 substation, 776 Vanderbilt Beach Road, North Naples

District 2 substation, 4707 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate Estates

District 3 substation, 8075 Lely Cultural Parkway, East Naples

District 4 substation, 14750 Immokalee Road, Golden Gate Estates

District 5 substation, 13245 Tamiami Trail E. #100.

District 8 substation, 112 S. First St., Immokalee

2. Home project goes awry when tossed checks are cashed, Collier Sheriff says

A Naples worker wrote checks worth $9,000 after he found a checkbook while sorting recyclables at his job, Collier County Sheriff reports.

Detectives arrested Kendrick Williamceau, 20, last week. He was in the Collier County jail facing charges of grand theft and fraud.

On April 14, a man told deputies he discovered six checks had been cashed from an account he rarely uses. The checks were tossed into a recycling bin during a recent home renovation.

The office’s Financial Crimes Bureau detectives found Williamceau wrote the checks and deposited them into his checking and savings accounts, according to a news release.

Williamceau is no longer employed at the facility, which the sheriff’s office did not identify, a news release reported.

3. Increased disease risk likely from climate change

Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 – and that’s likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases jumping from animals to humans, according to a new study.

This is especially true for Africa and Asia, continents that have been hotspots for deadly disease spread from humans to animals or vice versa over the last several decades, including the flu, HIV, Ebola and coronavirus.

Researchers, who published their findings Thursday in the journal Nature, used a model to examine how over 3,000 mammal species might migrate and share viruses over the next 50 years if the world warms by 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, which recent research shows is possible.

They found that cross-species virus spread will happen over 4,000 times among mammals alone. Birds and marine animals weren’t included in the study.

Researchers said not all viruses will spread to humans or become pandemics the scale of the coronavirus but the number of cross-species viruses increases the risk of spread to humans.

The study highlights two global crises – climate change and infectious disease spread – as the world grapples with what to do about both.