Marco’s longtime public works director resigns

Will Watts

Correspondent

Public Works Director Timothy Pinter is leaving his position with the city of Marco Island after 17 years. His resignation took effect Monday.

Pinter was hired in 2005 as a senior project manager and was promoted in 2010 to public works director leading a team of 13 employees and managing many multi-million-dollar infrastructure projects around the island, including developing new sidewalks and shared use pathways, storm drainage improvement projects, major road reconstruction projects – like Collier Boulevard and Yellowbird Street – the Fruit Farm Creek mangrove restoration project, annual road resurfacing, replacement of the Smokehouse Bay Bridge, and overseeing the design of the upcoming West Winterberry Bridge Replacement Project.

He also initiated a city street lighting program and managed a citywide landscaping contract. He has served as the primary project manager on the construction of Veterans’ Community Park, currently underway. He has also led several initiatives related to water quality including a nutrient source evaluation project and a stormwater inlet treatment system.

Pinter represented the city as the liaison to the Beautification Advisory Committee, the Waterways Advisory Committee, the Hideaway Beach Taxing District Board, and the Ad Hoc Bike Pathways Committee, as well as the city representative to the Metropolitan Planning Commissions Technical Advisory Committee and the Congestion Management Committee.

Pinter has a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Ohio University. Tim and his wife, Marica will be returning to Nevada where he worked for 30 years before moving to Marco Island.

Pinter is registered as a professional engineer and civil engineer in nine states. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Public Works Association, Society of American Military Engineers, American Council of Engineering Companies and is a Diplomat of the American Board of Forensic Engineering. He also served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1970.