Community Foundation awards grant

Marco Eagle

The Marco Island Community Grant Fund of the Collier Community Foundation has awarded a $7,000 grant to St. Vincent de Paul Naples (SVdP) to support programs on Marco Island.

"The programs and services of Marco Island nonprofits are a valued piece of the big picture in Collier County," said Allyson Richards, chair of the Marco Island Community Grant Fund Committee and Collier Community Foundation Board member. "We are happy to be able to support these programs that will help to address hunger and homelessness and provide aid to our seniors on Marco Island."

In March 2019, a group of dedicated Marco Island residents created a small advisory committee to establish the Marco Island Community Fund. The fund is a permanent endowment at the Community Foundation of Collier County to strengthen philanthropy across Marco Island and ensure sufficient funds are available to positively impact the nonprofits and programs that serve the Marco Island community and its residents.

Since its inception, the Fund has awarded over $140,000 to Marco Island nonprofits.

“When thinking of our neighbors in need, those on Marco Island aren’t always the first that come to mind,” said Carl Monticelli, director of development for SVdP Naples. “However, homelessness and hunger are real problems everywhere in Collier County. These funds will go to providing over 1,000 nutritious meals and other assistance to our less-fortunate elderly neighbors.”

SVdP is the largest Meals On Wheels facilitator in Collier County, providing over 150 meals daily, and supplying over 54,000 meals annually, to our low-income, homebound seniors. Just a few more services provided by SVdP Naples include Financial Aid to the Needy, Life Skills classes, Choice Food Pantry.

The Community Foundation of Collier County, DBA Collier Community Foundation™, is a tax-exempt, public, charitable organization established in 1985 to increase and focus on local private philanthropy. Today, the Collier Community Foundation manages more than 850 funds, works with hundreds of nonprofits, holds $281.5 million in assets, and has distributed over $248.4 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, community programs, and scholarships.