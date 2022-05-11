Marco Island Historical Society bringing fresh new look to museum lobby

Will Watts

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) recently announced that work is getting underway on the Marco Island Historical Museum lobby completion project — a collaboration between MIHS and Collier County.

Work on the lobby is slated for completion in late fall. According to MIHS, there will be no disruption in visitor experience while the work is in progress.

“We soon will realize our vision for the completion of the museum lobby as a fifth exhibit space so that visitors will immediately be engaged in the storytelling that brings to life the unique and fascinating history of Marco Island,” said Pat Rutledge, MIHS chief executive officer.

Since the museum opened in 2011, MIHS has successfully completed four major permanent exhibits: “Windows & Doors to History;” “Paradise Found: 6,000 Years of People on Marco Island;” “The Pioneer Era: A Tale of Two Villages;” “Modern Marco Island,” and the Sandlin Gallery for rotating exhibits.

“With these permanent exhibit galleries completed, it is now time to finish the dream by completing the Museum lobby so that it also functions as an exhibit space,” said Rutledge.

The transformation of the lobby space has been created by award-winning exhibit designers Creative Arts Unlimited, Inc. The plan calls for colorful wall panels that provide a “walk through time” snapshot of Marco Island from its pre-history to modern day. Three-dimensional suspended sculptures will serve as a visual timeline of Marco Island’s history while providing a sneak peek into what visitors will see once they enter the galleries.

The museum is currently soliciting contributions. Donations of $1,000 or more will be recognized on a permanent donor plaque in the lobby. In addition, there are naming opportunities available for the lobby exhibits.

