3 To Know: Gulf-front luxury condo complex coming to Naples, more

Marco Eagle

1. Gulf-front luxury condo complex coming to Naples

Its exclusive club of 29 luxury hotels shine at some of the world’s finest addresses from Tuscany to Paris to Hawaii, and now a Hong Kong-based chain has sights set on Southwest Florida for a rare housing enterprise.

Collier County would join Lido Key and Miami Beach as the only three U.S. branded residential projects for Rosewood Hotel & Resorts selling homes. On Earth, it has five other similar seashore endeavors in Thailand, Brazil, Mexico and the Bahamas that have lodgings for sale.

“Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is delighted to be a part of the expanding residential market,” said Brad Berry, vice president of global residential development. “Through the development of Rosewood Residences Naples, we look forward to growing our distinctive collection of ultra-luxury homes situated in both dynamic cities and resort destinations.”

With sales slated to start later this year for fewer than 50 gulf front units, the Rosewood Residences Naples would emerge at 1601 Gulf Shore Blvd., where the Mansion House complex has been, next to Lowdermilk Park.

Plans have been in development for the five acres and its 482 feet of beachfront by Greenwich CT-based investment firm Wheelock Street Capital and Collier’s The Ronto Group, which county records show purchased the five acres for $167 million last year. – Phil Fernandez/Staff

2. Naples man, 29, dies after his motorcycle collides with SUV on Immokalee Road

A 29-year-old Naples man died Friday night after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Immokalee Road in Golden Gate Estates, east of Randall Road.

The SUV, driven by a 50-year-old Naples man, was driving in the left lane, traveling west on Immokalee Road, approaching the Publix Plaza shopping center shortly before 9 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The motorcycle was traveling east in the inside lane, officials said.

The SUV began to make a left turn, failing to yield to the motorcycle, according to the press release.

As a result, the front of the motorcycle collided with the SUV's passenger side.

The motorcyclist was ejected following the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The SUV driver didn't suffer any injuries, according to the press release.

The crash remains under investigation. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Naples woman, 65, in critical condition following early Saturday morning crash

A bicyclist is in critical condition after she was struck by a sedan in Naples at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The sedan, driven by a 40-year-old Naples woman, was traveling northbound in the outside lane on Airport Road approaching Exchange Avenue, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old Naples woman, was northbound on Airport Road, occupying the outside lane, directly in front of the sedan, according to the press release.

According to a news release, the car failed to stop in time and rear-ended the pedestrian.

The pedestrian came to rest directly in front of the sedan, officials said. The driver didn't suffer any injuries.

The pedestrian was taken to Naples Community Hospital in critical condition, officials said. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

