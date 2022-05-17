Marco Island Yacht Club hires new dockmaster at its Riverside Marina

Submitted

Marco Island Yacht Club has hired Melissa “Missy” Duffy as dockmaster for its new Riverside Marina. She joins the Yacht Club team bringing a wealth of boating experience.

With a 100-ton captain’s license, she started her nautical career as a charter captain and instructor in Miami. She was waterfront director at Coconut Grove Sailing Club in Coconut Grove, Florida, and served as dockmaster at the Great Harbor Yacht Club in Nantucket as well as at the Fisher Island Club in Miami prior to accepting the dockmaster position at the Riverside Marina in Marco Island.

Her responsibilities include management of the marina, scheduling transient and reciprocal dockage, guiding boats safely into their slips and securing lines, preventative maintenance of the marina and other duties.

She graduated from the Florida Atlantic University and has a masters degree from the University of South Carolina. She speaks both Spanish and Italian in addition to English. She and her husband, Evan Duffy, have recently moved to Goodland.

The Riverside Marina at Marco Island Yacht Club opened in the fall of 2021, with amenities including water, electricity, pump-out facilities, lighting, wi-fi and security cameras. Of the 27 slips in the Marina, which range from 45 to 125 feet, 22 belong to Club Members and five are available for transient usage.