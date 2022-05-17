St. Matthew’s House opening new Golden Gate bargain store

Submitted

The public is invited to “Shop with a Purpose” at the new St. Matthew’s House Golden Gate Bargain Store. The store opens with a grand opening celebration on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28.

The store is located at Parkway Plaza at 4945 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The bright, open store features clothing, fashion accessories, home furnishings and housewares.

The grand opening celebration for the new 7,500-square-foot store will include refreshments and there will be giveaways throughout the day. In addition, the first 25 people in line on Friday and Saturday mornings will receive a $25 St. Matthew’s House gift card.

St. Matthew’s House now presents seven thrift stores throughout Collier and Lee County. Stores are located in Golden Gate, Naples, Immokalee, Bonita Springs and Fort Myers. The Thrift Stores are part of the St. Matthew’s House social enterprise model.

Visit online at stmatthewshouse.org or call 239-774-0500.