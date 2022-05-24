3 To Know: Storm drain repairs on Marco, Bonita Naples Rotary and more

Marco Eagle

1. Florida joins feds to target illegal caller ID spoofing and robocalls

Sick of spam calls? So are state leaders.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody last week announced a new investigative partnership against illegal caller ID spoofing and robocalls with the Federal Communications Commission.

The partnership, Moody explained, will allow Florida to access more resources. It will also allow broader communication between federal and state investigators. Caller ID spoofing is when a caller disguises themselves and provides a false caller ID.

“The FCC and state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorney’s General ongoing efforts to combat these scams.”

Robocall investigations are no less complex than other law enforcement operations, Moody said in a statement. Investigators gather evidence, analyze records and speak to witnesses.

The partnership, struck through a "Memorandum of Understanding," will give state leaders access to federal information they operated without previously. Such information, Moody said, will likely further the state’s ongoing investigations.

2. Storm drain repairs on Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island

Beginning Wednesday, May 25, work will be done around 537 Bald Eagle Drive to repair the storm drains, according to a press release from the city of marco Island.

The work will be done from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and will last for one week. Lanes are not expected to be closed, but flagmen will be present directing traffic.

You are advised to drive with caution in the area and watch for workers near the street.

3. Bonita Naples Rotary Club donates wheelchairs to Collier-Lee Honor Flight

Through the hard work of Rotarian Steve Agius, and in his memory, The Rotary Club of Bonita Naples participated in the Collier-Lee Honor Flight on May 5, to fulfill a mission of providing wheelchairs for transporting veterans to the Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

Dr. Deborah Lux at Collier-Lee Honor Flight explained that on each of their trips to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials, each veteran is required to be transported in a wheelchair. Consequently, the wheelchairs take a constant beating and experience hard use on each trip.

Through the efforts of Steve Agius, the Wheelchair Foundation of Rotary International District 6960, Don Thomas (interim chairman), and the Rotary Club of Bonita Naples, together were able to provide 12 wheelchairs and 14 repair kits of spare parts to Collier-Lee Honor Flight.

“We applaud our rotary club membership for keeping Steve’s legacy alive by this simple act of kindness,” said John Wharton, the club president.

