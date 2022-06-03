County services will be available at Marco City Hall

Marco Eagle

The City of Marco Island recently announced that residents will be able to access services of the Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court and the Collier County Supervisor of Elections without having to leave the Island.

Both county agencies will operate customer-service counters on the first floor of Marco Island City Hall located at 50 Bald Eagle Drive. An employee of the Clerk of the Circuit Court will be on hand during regular business hours to process payments for traffic and criminal fines, issue marriage licenses, receive Declarations of Domicile and process passport applications. A representative from the Supervisor of Elections will be available to provide voter registration and election information.

District One County Commissioner Rick LoCastro will also have an office in City Hall. The city’s utility billing and customer service counters will remain on the first floor of City Hall. However, Building and Public Works personnel have been relocated to the City Hall Annex, 1310 San Marco Road.