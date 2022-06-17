3 To Know: Hurricane town hall, more

Marco Eagle

1. Marco Island to host hurricane preparedness town hall

At 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, the city of Marco Island will host a hurricane preparedness town hall in the community room located at 51 Bald Eagle Drive.

There will be a presentation on how to prepare for a hurricane, how to stay safe during a hurricane, and best practices after the storm.

There will be time for Q&A following the presentation. The meeting will be streamed live on the city’s website and it will be recorded and broadcast on Marco Island TV after the live session.

2. Driver killed in fiery crash on Immokalee Road

A driver on Immokalee Road Tuesday night died when their sport utility vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and said a positive identification of the driver has yet to be made.

A Patrol report said the SUV as being driven north on Immokalee, south of Camp Keais Road, shortly after 11:15 p.m. The site is north of Ave Maria.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and hit a tree, the report said.

The vehicle then became engulfed in flames. The patrol said the driver died at the scene. – Michael Braun/Staff

3. Golden Gate teen arrested on 70 counts of child pornography

A Golden Gate teenager was arrested at his home Tuesday on multiple child pornography charges, officials said. According to a Facebook post from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the teen was arrested on 70 counts of child pornography.

“This is a heinous and disturbing crime, and our dedicated detectives have put an end to it,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

As a matter of policy, this newspaper does not name minors placed under arrest.

The teen is charged with 35 counts of transmission of child pornography; 35 counts of possession of child pornography; and one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote three or more images.

Deputies began investigating after after they received three cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the transmission of dozens of files of child pornography on a Google Drive account, officials said.

Those files showed children ranging in age from one up to 13 engaging in sexual acts with adults and other children. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

